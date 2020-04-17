As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Business as usual. We work independently from each other; we don’t work side by side. Regarding clients, we quote, etc. by phone or email.
I am an owner/operator. Operating for 4 years with 15 years prior experience in the industry. I enjoy serving our clients, working in fresh air and every job is different and a challenge. A lot of planning is required.
By supporting a local business like ours, it enables the business to shop local and put back into the community. The majority, say 99% of what I buy, is local.
As an essential service, our team maintains trees and landscape.
We always do a really good job. The site is left nice and clean and puts a smile on the customer’s face.