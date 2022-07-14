Another honour for Tom

Angaston’s Tom Benney has received a rare honour in the mailbox, commemorating his role in Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As the City of Salisbury’s Honorary Town Crier, Tom rang his bell and made a public proclamation honouring Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch and a few week’s later, much to Tom’s delight, a medallion arrived from the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Australian Criers.

“I did a cry on June 2 for the Queen at 2 p.m. We all did it at the same time, 250 of us around the world!” Tom said of his contribution to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The official town crier proclamation took place in Salisbury but he also went to Angaston Children’s Reserve and repeated the cry in his home town.

“Let it be known, in proclaiming this tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, that we are one nation and one commonwealth,” were among the words he cried aloud on June 2.

And with a rousing “God Save the Queen!”, a ring of his 70 year old brass bell and a traditional “Oyez oyez!”, Tom completed his duty with four year old pug “Blackberry” by his side.

This most recent medallion joins another rarity in his vast collection of memorabilia – a statue from Canada which “no one has seen until now”.

It was presented to Tom in recognition of “Town Criers past and Present” and highlights his many accomplishments, including participation in world championships and other titles.

“If I wore all my medals, I’d be walking like an old man – I’m only 87!” Tom laughed heartily.

Yet in his close to 50 years as an honorary town crier, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medallion is one he holds particularly dear to his heart and he wears it with pride.

“It’s a real honour to receive anything in recognition of the Queen,” said the avid monarchist.

“She’s been our Queen for 70 years now and we all want her to carry on, live out her days and enjoy life.”