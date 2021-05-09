Another close call

Community members have been left frustrated with safety standards after yet another crash occurred at the ‘deadly’ intersection of Greenock, Moppa South and Samuel Roads in Nuriootpa on Thursday.

Just before 10.30 a.m. CFS Northern Barossa Group officers, Barossa Police and local Ambulance services responded to the crash where it was reported two cars had collided, one ending up in a ditch and hitting a tree, leaving the other on its side after it rolled.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals by the Ambulance and no serious injuries were

reported.

Previous calls for an upgrade to the intersection had been refused last year to consider a possible installation of a roundabout or any additional improvements at the notorious intersection.

Ramms Automotive owner, Mr Daniel Ramm told The Leader something needs to be done.

“It’s definitely frightening witnessing all of these near misses, it happens all too often,” he said.

“My wife and kids pass the roads frequently so every time I hear about an accident there it gives me the chills.

“I don’t know what needs to be done but even if they put a stop sign, or even a roundabout would help as people would have no choice but to stop.”

According to data from SAPOL there have been nine accidents within Greenock Road and Samuel Road intersection between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2020.

The intersection has been reported as the fourth worst in the Barossa.

Community members will again ask the question, ‘how many more lives need to suffer before action is taken to improve the safety on our roads’.

In December, Mr Tony Piccolo M.P., Member for Light said it’s clear that the Greenock and Moppa Road South/Samuel Road intersection is causing a lot of problems for drivers and when you’re dealing with road safety, it’s a matter of life and death.

“I’m very disappointed that the Marshall Liberal Government has passed up an opportunity to improve safety at this intersection, as it is quite clear that more needs to be done about it than simply ignoring the issue,” he stressed.

“The people of Nuriootpa deserve better than this; they shouldn’t have to fear for their lives every time they cross this intersection.”

On Thursday Mr Piccolo who has continued to be a strong advocate for safety at the intersection said he was contacted about the crash by local residents who are frustrated and angry by the Liberal Government’s lack of action.

“While we have been very fortunate that no lives have been lost, vehicles involved in the crashes have been written off, which demonstrates the thin line between a serious crash and a fatal one,” Mr Piccolo said.

More recently, disturbing footage of a B-double truck speeding through the dangerous intersection sparked concerns, calling for the Government to again re-consider an upgrade or install advanced safety measures.

Mr Neville Linke who lives adjacent to the intersection said it is so tight that there is no margin for error, meaning any crash is ultimately a severe one.

“I understand the need for a freight vehicle route, but it must be safe for truck drivers and residents who use the intersection to access local schools,” Mr Linke said.