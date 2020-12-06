Anger over Freeling Cemetery vandalism

Angry – That’s the best way to describe Kapunda man, Mr Gavin Koch’s feelings as he picks up remnants of a pot that was smashed against his parent’s headstone at Freeling Cemetery.

At 7.30 p.m. on November 23 several pots, flower holders and grave decorations were smashed and thrown around the cemetery, with two headstones moved from their original position.

The value of the damage is estimated at about $500.

Two male youths, aged around 12 years old were seen riding off on bikes toward the housing estate opposite the cemetery.

One of the youths was described as wearing a red t-shirt and the other wearing a grey t-shirt. Police attended and searched the

area. However the youths were unable to be located.

For Gavin, and his wife, Lee the vandalism has made them angry and sad all over again.

“It’s just wrong. It’s bull****,” said Gavin.

“Vandals don’t think of the impact this has on people. It’s a place you come to see your parents, child or sibling… and people think they can just come destroy it.”

Lee added, “It’s just not fair. Hopefully if they were kids they have the kind of parents to sit them down for a stern word.

“As children we were taught cemeteries were a thing you did not mess with. People need to realise how sacred these places are.”

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two youths they are asked to contact Nuriootpa Police on 8568 6620 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.