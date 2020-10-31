Angaston Show needs you!

A trio of past and present Angaston Show presidents are urging their community to help make next year’s event bigger and better than ever.

Over the past few years, they have seen the demise of local input and firmly believe 2021 is the year for its return.

“COVID has impacted every country show and then subsequent public events since the Tanunda Show earlier this year and we feel there’s no better way to start 2021 than with Angaston Show to bring the community back together,” current president, Mr Darren Linke said.

“But we cannot do it without the support of the community.”

Darren has fond childhood memories of exhibiting dairy cattle at country shows as well as the Royal Adelaide Show and said that’s why he wanted to become involved.

“There is such satisfaction and a sense of achievement when you take a step back on Show Day and see people of all age groups enjoying this historic community event,” he told The Leader.

“It’s a family day out and for many, a tradition from generations of family members being involved as volunteers or competing in various sections.”

The same is true for Life Members and former presidents, Mr Kingsley Munchenberg and Mr Mark Grossman who are proud of the Show’s 123 year history and its ability to survive.

“Thinking back, we had the CFS, Keyneton Motorcycle Club, Angaston Primary School… a lot of those community groups have been involved over the years. But things have moved from there and now there’s a lot more caravans and food vans…so that community feel drifted away a little,” said Kingsley.

Eager for that to return, he said being part of Show Day gave people something to celebrate and be part of.

“And you benefit from that as well,” Kingsley said.

“Angaston Show has always been innovative, we’ve tried different things. We’ve had skateboarding, sheepdogs, the ring of fire, the school dance spectacular. We’ve always tried new things to keep the community involved and moving forward – that’s what we aim for.”

Mark, who spent two terms as President, agreed country shows were “very much” about involvement, interaction and bringing community groups together.

“In recent years, there’s probably not been as much community involvement and we are really trying to bring that back,” Mark said.

“Coming out of COVID, 2021 gives us the opportunity to give the Barossa a real community event.”

Contributing to the on-going success of Angaston Show is the Horses in Action Committee.

Ring Director, Mr Nick van Dissel admitted 2021 would pose challenges as always, especially due to the unknowns associated with COVID, yet he remains excited about next year.

“There will be a lot of extra work to do for the small and dedicated committee who run the show,” said Nick.

“As we are likely to be one of the first agricultural shows back, there is going to be a lot of work to do to make the show COVID compliant but we have done it before when we were confronted with the horse flu restrictions a few years ago and we were confident that we could do it again so the committee has made the decision to push ahead so that the community does not miss out on another important public

event.”

Nick said they were fortunate to have Debbie Ames join them as HIA secretary in the last few years, but they had also recently lost two of their longest serving committee members in Robert Blenkiron who passed away shortly before last year’s show and Bill Sibley who earned his retirement from show duties after more than 60 years on the

job.

“So, we are really keen to encourage some new members onto the committee and also people who are able to help out just for the show weekend,” Nick urged.

Anyone who has an interest in joining the “small friendly and informal committee” should call Angaston Show secretary, Mrs Chris Linke on

0429 998 921.