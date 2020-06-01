Monday, June 1, 2020

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Angaston Motors

>> They might be keeping their social distance, but Angaston Motors’ Nathan Cunningham, Ally Eustace, Daniel Zerk, Jannine Vaughan, Adam Cole, Tiarna Oxer and Andrea Roberts are happily keeping their customers on the road with fuel and mechanical repairs.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

Angaston Motors went on reduced hours and rostered shifts for the month of April.

To help support both the community and keep the shop open we offered a 10% discount on all services for April.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

Angaston Motors have a great bunch of people, all willing to help and support the business.

During these tough times everyone was willing to reduce their hours and do rostered shifts to ensure a fair deal for all and to help keep the business running.

We have three mechanics all efficient in most makes and models of vehicles; friendly front counter staff all willing to help and support our customers and several RAA Service personnel to come out and get you going if you break down.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

The success of businesses, now more than ever, relies on the support from customers.

It’s all about keeping the economy running.

How does your business benefit the community?

Supplying fuel and mechanical repairs to the community helps keep the towns moving.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

Our friendly staff and good old fashioned service

Our staff go out of their way to support our customers and get them the best deals.

