Angaston Hospital to re-open

Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, from February 9 Angaston and District Hospital will begin to admit non-COVID patients.

The Emergency Department will reopen to the general public, while a newly designated area within the ED will be used to treat those with respiratory symptoms and deliver COVID-19 infusions.

The site will continue to care for people from the Barossa and surrounding community who test positive to COVID-19 and require hospital-level inpatient-care for their mild symptoms.

Infrastructure changes have been implemented, creating a quarantined area for suspected and known COVID-19 presentations, plus separate entry points.

The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network thanked staff and the wider community for their commitment and support during the challenges of the pandemic.

The Angaston and District Hospital was closed to the public on January 17, and since then has treated 22 COVID-19 patients.