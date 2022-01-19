Angaston hospital closed to the public

From Monday, January 17, Angaston and District Hospital will close to the general public and operate solely for patients who have tested positive to COVID-19.

Local residents requiring an Emergency Department for non-COVID related concerns can present to either Tanunda, Gawler or Kapunda hospitals.

Patients with mild disease who need hospitalisation will be admitted.

The change is expected to “create capacity in the health system, support metropolitan COVID hospitals to care for the most unwell COVID patients in the state and enables local residents who are COVID positive to receive care closer to home”.

This announcement follows the relocation of the Tanunda COVID-19 testing clinic from the hospital site to Belvidere Road, Nuriootpa, commencing Monday 9am.

On Sunday, January 16, the Tanunda COVID-19 testing (drive through) clinic will close at 1pm, to allow for relocation.

