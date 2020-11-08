Angaston Football Club to host Health and Wellness Forum

A Health and Wellness Forum on November 26, 6 for 6.30p.m. is to be held at the Angaston Football Clubrooms. Free meal provided.

RSVPs to ateam@angastonfootballclub.com.au by November 20.

The Angaston A Team is promoting a health and wellness night in response to community need to talk about physical health, good relationships and mental health.

Heart Foundation

Charlie Sheridan studied a Bachelor of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of South Australia.

In mid-2019 she completed a rural project in Aboriginal health in which delivered education sessions on Nutrition for Heart Health to Cardiac rehab patients.

Charlie was hired as a project co-ordinator and public speaker by the Heart Foundation in December, 2019 for this project.

She now travels throughout regional and rural South Australia to educate the community on heart health.

Relationships Australia (RA)

The importance of healthy relationships to reduce the likelihood of Family Violence, RA will present data and the impact on families and the community.

They will also talk about Positive Mental Health.

Relationships Australia believe positive, respectful and meaningful relationships are crucial to providing the support needed to alleviate issues which result in suffering and distress, whether this is due to what is happening in your relationships, past experiences of institutional care, social isolation, mental health issues, gambling, health conditions or violence and abuse.

Dr Bill Gransbury is leading the Angaston A Team, a health and wellness group that promotes healthy lifestyle choices.

A survey of the Angaston Sporting Community earlier this year revealed that physical health, relationships and mental health information was sought and this forum is in response to that.

Bill’s father died of a heart attack at 64, too young!

Bill himself has had symptoms and got onto it early preventing thus further events.