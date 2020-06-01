Angaston family’s heartbreak as home lost to fire

A wedding album, the family cutlery set and an Angaston Show Life Member pin are among the few precious items that remain after fire destroyed the Grossman family home on Golden Gate Mines Road in Angaston last week.

Mark, his wife, Jane and sons, Stefan and Lachlan are coming to terms with the loss, after lightning struck the roof of the 1950’s double brick house built by Mark’s grandfather, setting it ablaze at around 6.30 p.m. on May 19.

Seven appliances and 30 volunteer firefighters attended, with CFS returning to the scene a second time during the early hours of Wednesday morning when the fire re-ignited.

Jane and her son, Lachlan, who lives in a neighbouring house on the Grossman’s 600 acre farming property, were cooking dinner outside on the barbecue when the lightning struck.

“By the time I got off the phone from ringing triple zero, the house was filled with smoke so you couldn’t really go back in to get anything out. It all just went so quickly,” said Jane.

Mark and younger son, Stefan were at the family’s other 4,000 acre property when the incident occurred.

“I was seeding down at Sedan at the time and my wife, Jane rang and said there was a severe thunderstorm currently overhead and there was a large clap of thunder and a big bang at the time,” explained Mark.

“Looking now, you can see where it arced on the roof. The next thing there was a fire.”

Mark said Lachlan was confronted by smoke and flames in the home’s passageway shortly after the strike, which, according to SAMFS Investigators, hit a solar panel.

“He quickly grabbed a couple key items, the stud paperwork and my wallet and laptop, and that’s all we got out the house,” said Mark.

The house suffered an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 worth of damage, but according to Jane, it’s the small things that are hardest to have lost.

“I had some crystals there, I had a bit of jewellery there from mum and dad, I had a professional portrait of mum and dad there too. That’s gone,” said Jane.

Collected artwork and signed copies of books by Colin Theile were also irreplaceable items lost to the flames.

“It’s all those small things that are gone, all the things that you’ve been given or collected from different places,” said Jane.

Returning to sift through the ashes in the days following the fire, Mark has been fortunate to recover a few items of sentimental value, including photos, his grandmother’s cutlery, some jewellery and his Angaston Show Life Member pin which he received in 2009.

The Angaston Show committee have spearheaded a fundraising appeal for the Grossmans, saying they felt it was important to give back to a family who had contributed much to the community over many years, and offer them a “little ray of sunshine” amongst the tragedy.

Mark and Jane are appreciative of the support they’ve received from friends and acquaintances, as they begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

“It’s been nice. I think it helps with the boys as well to try and get through things, because they’ve lost everything too,” Jane said.

“It was a shock to go through,” added Mark.

“Where Lachie’s living, we’ll be staying there for the time being.

“The thing is to go through all the investigations… and we’ll go from there.”

