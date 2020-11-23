Monday, November 23, 2020

ANGASTON Christmas Shopping Night

Angaston is ready to spread Christmas cheer

>> Preparing for this Thursday’s Angaston Village Trader’s Christmas Shopping Night are retailer representatives: Mark Grocke, Darcy, Elsie and Emily Kroschel, Marlo Grocke, Sharon Bawden and Fiona Carboni.

Angaston’s main street will be filled with smiles and Christmas spirit for the Angaston Village Trader’s Christmas Shopping Night on November 26.

With the popular Angaston Christmas Parade and Town Night cancelled due to COVID-19, this Thursday’s event will be a chance to bring locals and traders together for a night of retail therapy.

As well as a huge variety of participating stores staying open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, there will be pop-up retailers inside selected shops.

ACBA (Angaston Community Business Alliance) are supporting the event, and will be putting up some Christmas decorations in the street to get into the festive spirit.

There will also be Christmas music in the street, and a Community Wishing Tree set up in Kids Unite and Yalumba’s Wine Room.

Gifts donated from children aged up to 15 will be distributed by Lutheran Community Care to underprivileged families within the Barossa community.

Donna Real PAntry

“We are really looking forward to some festive fun in Angaston. It is always a great night and the community really do support local small businesses. It will be an enjoyable evening to walk the length of the beautiful Main Street and get in the mood for Christmas.”

Donna Forshaw

The Real Pantry

Barossa Cheese

“We love the village trader’s night because it gives everyone a chance to get organised for Christmas, whilst shopping locally. We’re often open while people are working, so the later hours provides people a chance to come visit us.”

Emily Kroschel (with Elsie)

Barossa Cheese

Terry White

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the customers get into the Christmas spirit. I just feel like we need something like this this year.”

Sharon Bawden

Terry White Chemmart, Angaston

