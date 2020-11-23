ANGASTON Christmas Shopping Night

Angaston’s main street will be filled with smiles and Christmas spirit for the Angaston Village Trader’s Christmas Shopping Night on November 26.

With the popular Angaston Christmas Parade and Town Night cancelled due to COVID-19, this Thursday’s event will be a chance to bring locals and traders together for a night of retail therapy.

As well as a huge variety of participating stores staying open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m, there will be pop-up retailers inside selected shops.

ACBA (Angaston Community Business Alliance) are supporting the event, and will be putting up some Christmas decorations in the street to get into the festive spirit.

There will also be Christmas music in the street, and a Community Wishing Tree set up in Kids Unite and Yalumba’s Wine Room.

Gifts donated from children aged up to 15 will be distributed by Lutheran Community Care to underprivileged families within the Barossa community.