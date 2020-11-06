Andrew continues ride in son’s memory

Two former Army jeeps are pride of place at the Cundy house in Greenock.

One is likely to have been taken to the battle fields in World War II and the other was launched in 1953, the full history of both is unknown.

But today they feature in the local services for ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day with Andrew Cundy continuing the tradition that was established by his late son, Sean, who would drive veterans in the Jeep to allow them to participate in parades.

“I just think it is something good for the Army, the RSL guys always liked to sit in the Jeeps,” said Andrew, who was proud to see his son offer that.

“I think of him all the time, especially when I am behind the wheel.”

Sean had taken one of the Jeeps complete with a trailer around Australia as part of The Trackers where they arrive in the Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.

Sean was a member of the Tanunda RSL and was in the Army Reserves for 10 years.

He was posted at the Warradale Barracks in the transport section and spent time away as part of his role.

Sean had a strong interest in the military and was close to his grandfather, Elliot Cundy, who served in the Second World War.

Andrew said that’s where Sean got a lot of his enthusiasm from.

And while during Sean’s illness it was never spoken about what would happen with his Jeeps, Andrew said it was only fitting that he continued Sean’s legacy after he passed away in 2017.

“Sean would have known that I would keep on doing it,” said Andrew. “They are a vehicle that does take a little bit of getting used to.”