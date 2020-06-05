As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Amanti Pizza has been promoting our products a lot more.
We deliver to pretty much everywhere in the Barossa from 5 p.m. seven nights of the week.
And offering the largest range of pizza with exceptional service and quality.
I took over what was called Avanti Pizza in September, 2007 and changed the name to Amanti Pizza.
Since then, Amanti has employed around 180 kids in that time and continues to have around 23 team members at any one time, these people make me proud.
The Barossa has the best of everything.
Amanti Pizza sponsors most sporting clubs and we make tummies happy.
Our range of pizzas, the delivery service and the service and quality presented by the team.
Open 7 Days – Delivering from 5pm
Corner of Murray Street & Basedow Roads, Tanunda