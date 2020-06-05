Friday, June 5, 2020

shop local with
AMANTI PIZZA

shop local
and support
local jobs

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Amanti Pizza

>> Owen Lewis of Amanti Pizza in Tanunda.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

Amanti Pizza has been promoting our products a lot more.

We deliver to pretty much everywhere in the Barossa from 5 p.m. seven nights of the week.

And offering the largest range of pizza with exceptional service and quality.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

I took over what was called Avanti Pizza in September, 2007 and changed the name to Amanti Pizza.

Since then, Amanti has employed around 180 kids in that time and continues to have around 23 team members at any one time, these people make me proud.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

The Barossa has the best of everything.

How does your business benefit the community?

Amanti Pizza sponsors most sporting clubs and we make tummies happy.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

Our range of pizzas, the delivery service and the service and quality presented by the team.

contact details

phone

08 8563 0722

open

Open 7 Days – Delivering from 5pm

Address

Corner of Murray Street & Basedow Roads, Tanunda

web

www.amantipizza-tanunda.com.au

Connect with us

Facebook-f
Get Directions

Find us on map

More local news:

Barossa Clothing Co
Barossa Chateau and Lyndoch Hill
Nuriootpa Chicken Centre
Angaston Motors

Follow us on Instagram @barossaleader

Error decoding the Instagram API json
Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

© 2020 Leader Newspapers Pty. Ltd.