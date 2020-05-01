As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
The events of the last month have brought into sharp focus the need for small, passionate local producers to engage directly with the people most important to us, the local customer.
Making great product was never an issue, but having a convenient and efficient way to deliver the product when restaurant, cellar doors and tasting rooms are closed, is a huge problem.
Our solution is to band together 11 producers (a list which is growing) and jointly offer a service to get our product direct to the customer. No middle man, not sales commissions.
Our Agora platform allows 100% of profits to flow direct to the producer, so they can do what they are passionate about, which is creating great products for locals to enjoy.
Agora hamper specials will be available to order from www.agoragourmet.community.
We are also doing free grocery deliveries for at risk Barossans.
The business was started to avoid the fate of so many small local producers which end up being bought out by larger companies, or closing as they can’t compete on price with much larger firms with cheap processing factories.
By bringing together many small artisanal producers we can combine our reach and resources, allowing us to compete with larger firms in far away places.
The people behind this movement are the passionate small producers of the Barossa.
The list currently include, Victoria McClurg of Barossa Valley Cheese, Mark Cooper and Russell Burns of Cooper Burns Wines; Denham D’Silva of Barossa Valley Brewing; Damien Mulholland of Bean Addiction; Tash and Scott Goldsmith of Steiny’s Traditional Mettwurst; Andrew McAlister of Relish the Barossa; Cloudy Davey and Giian Wagland of Free Genie; Aaron Palmer of Low n Slow; Lucy Lewis of Lucy’s Foods and Jacqui D’Silva of NXR.
Together they deliver the best of the Barossa to make either a quiet night at home or a significant event special.
For the last couple decades, business has focused on cost above than anything else.
However by focusing on cost only, we pay a price. We pay a price if we move work to the place with the cheapest labour.
We pay a price if we purchase from factories that use cheap ingredients and materials.
We pay a price if we order from faceless websites and don’t have a relationship of trust with a producer we know.
You put all this together and it is the community as a whole which pays a price as it no longer has the high quality products, jobs and relationships which are vital.
These relationships become all the more valuable when facing a challenge like we are in now.
Our business is made up of 11 producers which all contribute to the community with jobs, product and friendship.
All our producers are grateful and committed to the community in various ways.
Agora delivery service offers to pick up and delivery groceries in the Barossa to people who are in a high risk category (people over 65 years of age or have compromised immune conditions).
Further most of our producers have decided to direct 10% of sales to Barossa Cares, a new initiative which provides help to the most vulnerable in our community.
We pride ourselves in producing the highest quality product.
Product which represents the history of quality the Barossa is known for.
We are unique in that we bring together a vast and varied array of producers offering everything from music to mettwurst but we are all united by a passion for quality.
5:30pm – 9:00pm
Thursday – Sunday
2A Murray Street, Tanunda