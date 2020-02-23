Adrian receives Service to Industry award

Ebenezer’s Adrian Hoffmann was recognised on Sunday by his peers in being awarded the Barossa Grape and Wine Association’s Service to Industry award.

Adrian has served the Barossa grape growers in a voluntary capacity for two decades and according to James March, CEO Barossa Grape and Wine Association, he has been heavily involved in representing the Barossa on local and state committees, workshops and industry

groups.

It all started as a 21 year old when he joined the Koonunga Ag Bureau.

“Since Grape Barossa’s beginnings in 2008, Adrian has been an energetic, valuable member of this committee, including three years as Chairman and two years as Vice Chairman,” said James.

“He was one of the early members of the Barossa VitiTech Group, and for five years he represented the region’s grape growers on the BGWA Board.

“He is also currently the Barossa growers’ representative on the Wine Grape Council of South Australia, a position he has held since 2015.”

Adrian’s journey has led him to developing one of the Barossa’s great vineyards, which produces some of the region’s top wines – a couple under the family label with winemaker partners.

His peers have said: “Most importantly, this person has the ability to see an opportunity and act on it for the greater good – where most just do their own thing.”

In receiving his award, Adrian paid tribute to his supportive family including wife, April and children, Byron, Amelia and Tegan.

He said he would continue his focus on the vineyard and the Barossa and added he “thoroughly enjoys serving the Barossa”.