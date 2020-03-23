A vision turned reality as a new chapter begins

Celebrating the past, present and future generations of premium winemaking in the region was the grand vision behind The Barossa Cellar, and now a stunning new building is providing the perfect home to do exactly that.

The $5 million community project was officially opened on March 15 during a Sunday lunch event at the new Stockwell Road, Vine Vale venue, which honoured the spirit of generosity that made a dream reality.

Ninety eight year old Colin Gramp, a founding Barossa Baron and inaugural Grand Council member, was given the honour of cutting the ribbon on the day, opening the largest community project ever undertaken in the Barossa.

The concept was initiated by the Barons of Barossa in 2011, when they put out a call for local wineries to donate wines as a promotional tool for the Barossa and Eden Valley regions.

In that first year, 19 wineries responded to what was initially just a regional wine collection without a home, but that would soon change.

Never could they have imagined what would evolve over those next few years.

Conversations were sparked, ideas shared, plans were initiated and a major fundraising drive was launched, all culminating in the building that stands today, nestled into the ranges and boasting one of the best views of the very valley it now promotes to a global audience.

This contemporary space was built from the ground up. It’s far from pretentious. Rather, it exemplifies Brand Barossa in stunning simplicity and elegant, understated style.

Featuring Eden Valley stone and vast windows capturing every last colourful ray of the setting sun, The Barossa Cellar is home to an impressive tunnel-like underground wine vault, which cellars 3,000 wine bottles.

The adjacent wine cellar, with a capacity to store 7,000 dozen wine bottles, is also built into the hill, providing essential climate control and minimising the external footprint.

A sub-dividable Grand Hall, light-filled foyer, commercial kitchen and offices for the Barossa Grape and Wine Association, the sole tenant of the venue, all add to what has become much more than a building to age wine in optimal conditions.

It is a meeting space, somewhere to promote the very best of the Barossa Valley and Eden Valley and a location to educate a new generation of viticulturists and winemakers to ensure Brand Barossa continues to capture the imagination of fine wine connoisseurs around the world.

As any Baron would say, this is the way of achieving their goal of bringing “Glory to Barossa” and celebrating the region they all hold dear.