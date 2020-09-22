A ‘turnip’ for the books!

It seems it’s game on in the giant vegetable stakes, with Nuriootpa’s Roger Leslie issuing a challenge to all the green thumbs out there.

The 71 year old Vietnam veteran had to look twice when he saw what turned up in a pot in his backyard, growing among the tiny daisies he had planted.

“I was going to pull it out because I thought it was a weed,” Roger explained.

“But I had some purple top turnips growing down the back in my raised bed there, and it was the same leaf. I thought I would let it grow and see what happens – I wanted to give Merv (Ellis) a run for his money with his giant radish!”

With Roger’s competitive streak shining through and a cheeky sense of humour to boot, he called The Leader to document his vegie adventure, making sure his wife, Linda was away at her quilting group at the

time.

“We’ve been reading The Leader for years…I want to give her a bit of a surprise, so I’m not telling her!” he laughed.

For the record, Roger’s turnip weighed in at 1.5 kilograms, measured 20 centimetres across and had a circumference of 60 centimetres, or two feet in the old money.

It’s fair to say the retired TARAC distiller was well impressed with his harvest, but he admits this titanic turnip won’t be ending up in the soup pot.

“I think it will be way too woody to eat.”

