A time to blossom

As everyone bunkers down at home, adhering to social distancing rules in the effort to minimise the spread of COVID-19, gardeners are finding delight in their own backyards.

Annette Boyce, of Tanunda has what her mother once described as a “green thumb” and, as a result, has managed to achieve some extra colour and vibrancy from plants growing under her east facing pergola.

“My fuchsias are the best they have ever been!” Annette said, explaining how she started her collection of more than 30 different varieties after her daughter, Sandy received one as a gift from Lindy Pitt, the owner of “Pitt’s Nursery” (now Barossa Nursery) where her pre-wedding party was held 28 years ago.

“It was a fuchsia called Acclamation,” said Annette.

“Sandy said oh mum, can you look after it please? It somehow stayed with me and I’ve still got it!”

Disappointed not to be able to show her beautiful blooms to anyone else, Annette called on The Leader to help share her spectacle and encourage others to enjoy their gardens during a time when many enjoyable pastimes have had to be cancelled.

“I just love being out here,” said Annette.

“Then in the afternoon when I have a cup of coffee, there’s these gorgeous little honey eaters that come in and they go with their little beaks up into the centre of the flowers.

“It’s just beautiful!”