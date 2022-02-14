Since South Australia’s restrictions on density requirements and QR check-ins were eased, confidence and positivity has been restored for all consumers visiting the store and cafe at Wohlers according to Business Development Manager, Mr Mark Battersby.

From January 29 retail businesses were able to remove QR Code check-ins at retail outlets, shopping centre entrances and hospitality were able to increase their capacity indoors to 50 per cent.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Mr Battersby said.

“As our customers can feel the restrictions are more relaxed, I think it’s made people more comfortable walking through the store.

“All stores have been coping well with the changes as have our customers.

“We always have a door greeter to let people know the latest requirements if they are unaware.”

Premier Steven Marshall said QR check-in would remain in use at high-risk settings such as aged care and health facilities.

“The end of QR check-ins at retail outlets will be a welcome relief for many and another step towards the COVID dawn,” Premier Marshall said.

“I want to thank South Australians for their check-in efforts and I am heartened we are now in a position to safely phase out its use at retail outlets.”

Mr Battersby told The Leader that the capacity increase in the café has been fantastic.

“It’s just another message that we are getting on with things,” he said

“The cafe provides a great atmosphere for the store, so it’s great to hear the laughter coming out of there.

“Having more people in there creates more energy.

“I think previously people have wanted to catch up and have a coffee with friends, and with the density they were hesitant to go out.

“But now they know the limits are raised they are more confident.”

Although QR check-in is still required in the café, Mr Battersby said the customers have been compliant and it has been an easy transition from store to café.

“I think the easing of restrictions helps all small business whether it’s in Tanunda, Barossa Valley or South Australia,” he added.

“I have really felt for those in the hospitality industry.

“Having more people around now creates more energy and confidence.”

Although there has been no change to mask wearing, Mr Battersby said everyone in store, including staff, are embracing it and understand it is a process kept in place for customers to feel comfortable and safe.