A sign in the right direction

Installing stop signs at a busy intersection is a step in the right direction in regards to road safety, according to Nuriootpa resident, Mr Neville Linke.

Mr Linke, whose property is located on the corner of Greenock Road and Moppa Road South, Nuriootpa has witnessed a number of vehicle crashes over the past 20 years he has been there.

“For years there’s been issues with the intersection,” Mr Linke said.

“Firstly, people coming from Nuriootpa to Greenock indicate to turn left by the petrol station, but other drivers mistake the vehicles for turning on Samuel Road, which causes collisions.

“Secondly, truck driverss that aren’t from around here aren’t familiar with the intersection and don’t notice the giveway signs.

“When Ashton Hurn offered to come on board, I thought it was fantastic.

“To have someone care about the region and want to make a difference has been really great.”

Mr Linke said he has faith the new signs would make a difference.

“Last week, a friend of mine, Sandy Lange, was unfortunately in a terrible road crash at this intersection,” he said.

“The crash wasn’t her fault, as someone had failed to give way to her vehicle.

“Sandy has had some difficulties getting over the injuries and I don’t want that happening to anyone else.

“Ultimately, I knew things needed to change.”

Miss Ashton Hurn, Liberal Candidate for Schubert said replacing the giveway sign with a large scale stop sign on Samuel Road was a good result for the community.

“This intersection is notoriously difficult to navigate, including for experienced transport operators and locals and it has presented road safety challenges on a daily basis,” she said.

“Earlier this year I brought the Transport Minister, Mr Corey Wingard to the intersection so he could see first-hand the challenges, and now we are going to see the installation of a stop sign on Samuel Road.

“It’s another example of what can be delivered by working with the community, and again highlights our commitment to regional road safety.”