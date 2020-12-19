A shed load of work

From making giant toys for primary school students, to restoring garden benches for the elderly, volunteers at the Kapunda Shed have been keeping busy in the lead up to the festive season.

The group were cutting out and sanding a wooden nativity scene for Kapunda Uniting Church last month, ready to be painted in time for Christmas.

They had also just installed a freshly painted park bench in the gardens of the Kapunda Homes next door to the hospital and were starting work on another one.

Shed co-ordinator, Mr Paul Ferry said they were giving the benches a “tidy up”.

“We completely strip it, put the timber through the planer, get it nice and then give it a proper undercoat and a proper top coat and paint all the iron….that’s what we’ve got to do,” Paul said.

Giant dominoes and dice and even a monster sized Connect Four are just some of the many interesting projects the group has finished during the past few

months.

President, Andrew Argent said the team of more than 40 members happily contributed to a range of different community projects as it not only kept things interesting, but also made a difference in people’s lives, both inside and beyond the shed.

“It’s community spirit, that’s what the Kapunda Shed is all about,” Andrew said.