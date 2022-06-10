A right royal Platinum Jubilee

One British born Tanunda resident has been staying up into the early hours of the morning to watch all the television coverage of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

With a hearty “Rule Britannia” and Union Jack flags aplenty, Sandie McConnell surrounded herself in everything British for the occasion which she enjoyed from afar, having moved to Australia in 1959 when she was just 7 years of age.

“I was born in 1952 when she became the Queen, so she’s been around for all my life!” Sandie said.

“In 1963, I was one of thousands of school children lined up along Grand Junction Road to see her Majesty and Prince Philip returning from one of their many visits to parts of Adelaide. I was thrilled to catch a quick glimpse of her in her motor car.

“I also saw the Queen when she visited Gawler in 2002, I was so excited to see her only three steps away from me.”

A proud royalist and Australian/British dual citizen, Sandie made sure she was in the crowd when the next generation, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall visited Tanunda in 2015.

Speaking to The Leader on Friday, Sandie said she planned to extend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations a little longer in her role as volunteer presenter at BBBfm.

“When I go and do my radio show on Monday morning after all this, I’ll be playing lots of English tunes,” she said.

But Sandie admits she won’t be raising her finest bone china cup filled with perfectly brewed tea in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. In fact, she hasn’t for any of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“I’m the only English person who doesn’t like tea, but I’ll have a cup of coffee!” she laughed.