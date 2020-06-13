A right royal high note for Bruce

It’s very rare that Bruce “Dizzy” Raymond is lost for words, but when the Tanunda Town Band Musical Director heard he was to be recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia, as announced in this year’s Queen’s Birthday honour’s list, he was shocked into silence.

“I was staggered when I received the note from the Governor General’s Office, really stunned,” Bruce told The Leader.

“I wasn’t really sure of what to do or what to say…I’m just very honoured to think that my passion has been rewarded.”

- Advertisement -

The Gawler grandfather of four has been recognised for his service to music – particularly to brass bands – a genre he developed a love for at an early age.

“I grew up with music in my veins, growing up in the Salvation Army,” Bruce explained.

“I came from a family of brass musicians, my grandfather, father, uncles, were all very good players. So, I guess it was ingrained in my head, I heard it every day, the recordings that dad had and that sound – it’s just something I’ve never lost and the passion is there.”

Known as “Dizzy”during his days as a Sturt footballer, the former professional trumpet player admits to having a competitive nature yet his true gift lies in the leadership and encouragement he provides to others.

“To me, music and sport go together,” he said.

Bruce is regarded as one of the most successful musical directors in Australia, having led school and community bands to win an impressive list of state and national titles, including many with the Trinity College, where he was Director of Bands from 2007 until his retirement in 2019; Kensington and Norwood Brass, which he conducted from 1982-2011, and now Tanunda Town Band.

Bruce has worked with the likes of James Morrison and Tommy Emmanuel, been consultant for music education programmes and festivals and brought high profile musicians to Australia to showcase the brilliance of brass, all in an effort to inspire current and future musicians.

“It was about letting people who would never hear the very best, hear it so that they can get better,” Bruce said.

Proud sons, Nathan and Warwick describe their father as an “energiser bunny” and can’t believe the spirit and enthusiasm the 74 year old has as he continues to arrange music for ensembles to all hours of the night; organise public performances like Melodienacht and the Lions Club of Burnside’s carol’s evening – something he has done for “30 odd years” to raise funds for community projects – and provide brass lessons to students from all age groups.

“I’m a great believer in music being a wonderful thing for people, but in particular children. If they are exposed to music it has a great affect on their brain in a very positive way and I’ve seen proof of that right through my career as a teacher,” Bruce said.

“I enjoy taking students from that grass-roots level to where they can read and play with confidence.”

Bruce was a member of the Rotary Club of Adelaide from 1992 until 2007 and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow in 1999, before becoming an honorary member in 2007. He was recognised with a Melvin Jones Fellowship through the Lions Club of Burnside and, among numerous other accolades, received an Australia Day Citizen of the Year award for services to music by Burnside Council.

Musical Director of Adelaide Carols in the Park since 1996, a former National Band Council of Australia board member and head of brass for the South Australian Department of Education; Bruce is the current president of the South Australian Band Association, of which he has been a member since 1989, and continues to be at the forefront in the pursuit of excellence in music.

“I really enjoy performing at the highest level and I also enjoy teaching at the highest level,” Bruce said.

“My great fear in the world we live in today is unless people are exposed to live music, they won’t know what it is! Young people who are exposed to music, they go on with it and it becomes a very important part of their whole lifestyle.

“Australia leads in many areas but when it comes to music, we still have a long way to go.”

With his serious case of job satisfaction and an irrepressible drive to motivate musicians, Bruce won’t be hanging up his conductor’s baton anytime soon, not when there is music to be taught, played and listened to.

“You give your best and if you give your best, you’ve done enough – I’m always striving for that next thing!”

