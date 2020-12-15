A new class of brass

Future-proofing the oldest brass band in the southern hemisphere is what a brand new music programme is planning to do as it sets to continue a 163 year old Barossa tradition.

The Tanunda Band Academy, launched by Tanunda Town Band, will begin when school returns in the New Year and is being described as an exciting training initiative aimed at bringing the joy of brass into peoples’ lives.

“Recent research has shown that playing music leads to multiple health benefits; it increases brain function, improves memory, reduces stress and brings people together,” said Mr Bruce Raymond OAM, Musical Director of the Tanunda Town Band and retired music teacher.

“The benefits and the possibilities that playing an instrument brings are endless!”

It’s the key reason he’s throwing his extensive knowledge and support behind the new project led by brass teacher and Academy musical director, Carly Cameron, of Tanunda and a team of highly qualified and experienced musicians who will provide tuition.

“Our ‘Rookie’ programme will teach the basics to absolute beginners and before long they will be promoted to the Academy Band to further develop their skills,” Carly said.

“And that is where you will have even more fun, because you will be making even more friends and playing out in public.”

Carly said it doesn’t matter if you are a complete beginner or somebody who has previously played and would like to rediscover the joy of playing a brass instrument, Tanunda Band Academy has plenty to offer.

The programme will cater for percussion instruments as well as brass and is opened to all age groups.

“No experience is needed, just loads of enthusiasm!” Carly said.

“We’ll even let you have a free trial.”

Carly joins her fiancé, Nuriootpa High School music teacher, Noah Tilley who will teach high brass at the Academy alongside fellow Tanunda Town Band members, Michael Magin, low brass tutor and Bronwyn Murphy, horn teacher, all of whom are eager to be opening the doors to the Academy in February next year.