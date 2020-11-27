A long marriage is just commonsense

The secret to 60 years of marriage, according to Bev and Errol James is commonsense.

The Tanunda couple who retired in the Barossa three years ago, on Thursday celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Patience and tolerance towards each other is another secret they share as Errol said it’s not a bad trick, as the couple reflect on the milestone.

“We have never been great for big celebrations,” said Bev.

A small gathering was planned for this weekend to enable Bev and Errol to celebrate. However, this has been sidelined due to the current COVID restrictions.

Their daughter, Kerri will also celebrate a wedding milestone on the same day, when 32 years ago she married Colin Hancock.

And to add to the celebrations Errol and Bev, together with Kerri and Colin were married in the same church.

The couple met through work as Bev, a telephonist, took up a position at the Maitland Post Office, where Errol was working.

The rest they say is history, but it seems even distance didn’t keep the young couple from seeing each other during their dating years.

Errol and Bev have enjoyed many adventures together, travelling to parts of Australia, but they are also keen readers and Bev as a gardener relies on Errol to be the one who pushes the wheelbarrow.

“We just clicked,” said Bev.

“Even when I moved to Adelaide, he would still come down at weekends.”

And retirement in the Barossa has brought many positives for Bev and Errol, including the chance to see the change of the seasons.

“Living in the city you feel it but you never see it,” said Bev.