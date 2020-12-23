A chop off the old block

There’s no time like the present for dad and daughter duo, Kevin and Madison Kalleske of Angaston to make like a couple of “bowling ball salads” and get the chop for a cause.

They’ve set a date with the clippers for January and a fundraising goal of $5,000, with money raised on the day going to Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer, and online donations to the Leukaemia Foundation.

“I’ve always really wanted to do it and there’s never really been a right time,” said 26 year old personal trainer, Madison.

“And then just recently I thought well, people with cancer don’t get a choice whether they do it or not. There’s never a perfect time for that.”

Rather than just support from the sidelines, father, Kevin decided he’d go the extra mile and sign up for a head and face shave alongside his daughter – no small commitment considering it’s been more than three decades since Kevin was sighted beardless.

“I’ve never even had a crew cut so I wouldn’t know what my skull looks like!” laughed Kevin.

But both father and daughter agree their temporary new look will be worth copping any flack over, given the cause it’s in aid of.

“We all know someone who’s suffered from cancer,” said Kevin.

“We’ve got friends who’s daughter died from leukaemia, and we’ve also got other friends who’s granddaughter died only a couple of years ago.”

Qualified hairdresser and former school friend of Madison, Izzy Angel put her hand up to shave the Kalleskes’ hair, a gesture in support of her own father-in-law who has blood cancer.

The chop will take place at the Angaston Football Club from 3 p.m. on January 23.

The bar will be open and further fundraising activities are planned, including an auction for the honour of cutting off one of Madison’s six pre-prepared pony tails, which will go on to be made into a wig by Sustainable Salons.

To donate to Madison and Kevin, visit my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/madisonkalleske