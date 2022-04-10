A century of memories for Angaston Bowling Club

Members and friends attended a special celebration at the Angaston Bowling Club last Sunday, as the club marked 100 years since the first games were played on the green.

A magnificent collection of photographs and memorabilia of the club was sourced and put on display in the clubrooms, prompting much reminiscing and sharing of stories by those present.

During the formalities, life memberships were awarded to Lyn Teakle, Mark Schutz and David Jaunay for their many years of service to the club; and treasurer, Neville Smith took guests on a journey into the past with a detailed speech on the club’s history.

“It’s an exciting day to get to 100 years. It’s sad in one respect in that we won’t be playing here anymore,” club president, Ian Cockroft told The Leader.

With the new Angaston Bowling Club premises currently under construction on Valley Road, the 2021/22 season is expected to be the last to be played on the historic green, which was first conceived of in 1915 by a group of local men interested in forming a bowling club at Angatson.

World War I put a stop to progress for some years, however in January, 1920, a meeting was called to discuss the matter further, with the Newcastle Street site purchased and the green planted in 1921.

Games commenced at Angaston in the summer of 1922, and fittingly, it was the site of this season’s Saturday Pennants grand finals on March 26, a bittersweet swan-song for a green which has served the club for a century.

“It was great to see all our past players turn up, a good crowd, (including) representatives of the other clubs and the association, which was excellent,” said Ian.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie.”