A blessing in disguise

Effervescent Anglican priest, Father Steven deKleer, of Angaston is busily preparing for the return of parishioners to Sunday church services following somewhat of a false start.

“I’m always optimistic!” Father deKleer told The Leader on Friday, moments after the Adelaide diocese confirmed he could not return to the pulpit just yet.

“I was hoping for a full church service on Sunday but it was not to be.”

- Advertisement -

Whilst it seemed like it was back to business for the Barossa Anglican minister’s smaller congregations due to the easing of restrictions which allow 20 parishioners on pews at regular worship services, a plan is still needed to ensure rules regarding attendee limits, social distancing, hygiene requirements and other recommendations are observed.

“All churches are looking forward to celebrating the Pentecost season because that is a breathe of fresh air which is what our community needs to celebrate – new beginnings, new hopefulness and a sense of charity and peace,” said Fr. deKleer.

“However, we have to comply by the regulations and have a COVID-19 strategic plan. It’s a time consuming process. Hopefully we can be open for next Sunday.”

In the meantime, Fr. deKleer said traditional churches of all denominations had risen to the challenges of the past few months.

“The COVID-19 virus has been distressing to many people but it has also given us as a community a chance to reflect and be still,” he said.

“While the doors to churches are closed, it has really forced us all to think how do we take the Pentecostal spirit into the community?”

Fr. deKleer has been leading Zoom services from St. Aidan’s Anglican Church.

“Technically, I walk into a studio at the Tanunda Church where we’ve got tall lights, we’ve got cameras and it’s action! I’m very lucky to have the support of Nicholas Filsell of Pepper Tree productions,” he explained.

“If churches are up with Zoom and all of that, it creates wonderful opportunities for outreach and also using church buildings for more dynamic and creative purposes.”

The past few months have also resulted in some unexpected lessons being

learned.

“It’s up-skilled everyone into the digital age and provided a tremendous opportunity for the more traditional churches to work out how to engage with the community in different ways,” Fr. deKleer said.

“I think there has been some huge positives in all of this.”

Whilst preaching to a camera and seeing faces on a computer screen is something quite foreign to Fr. deKleer who loves the interaction within the church walls, he feels he has been able to reach a wider audience not only geographically, but also those who are confined to their homes due to a range of different reasons.

“With Zoom you do miss the connection, but in some ways you get a connection by seeing them all on their screens. For those who don’t want to be shown, it just means they are still tucked in bed in their pyjamas and having a coffee!” he laughed.