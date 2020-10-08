lagers & barbers Barbershop

Gawler’s newest main street business, Lagers and Barbers has opened to offer a service unlike any other.

Nick Rehmann and Matt Newall wanted to open a premier barber shop in the heart of Gawler that did something a little different.

“We felt a need to cater for all ages and be a shop where the whole family could come,” they said.

Lagers and Barbers offer all style cuts, skin fades, clipper cuts, beard grooming, men’s ear/nose waxing, children’s cuts and wedding packages.

They are looking at adding colouring services into the mix down the track.

“We want to offer a service unlike any other… a service where father and son can come in together, dad grabs a beer and his son gets a pop top and a lollipop,” they said.

“Lagers and Barbers is all about family and providing those special bonding moments between father and son. We won’t just stop at one, there will be more shops that will come along as we continue to build.”

The team of four have more than 30 years’ experience in the industry and take pride in providing a family-based environment for all.

“Our barbers are highly skilled in all aspects and have the right product knowledge for you and your hair,” they said.

“Our prices are really competitive. We provide a comfortable environment while you wait, you can charge your phone.

“While getting your hair done, you get a choice of drink so you can ultimately relax and walk out feeling like a million dollars.

“We use the best tools and provide the best forms of comfort with high end barber chairs as well.”

Lagers and Barbers Gawler manager, James Somerville adds, “We will do our best to make your time with us comfortable and enjoyable.”

One of the biggest perks with Lagers and Barbers is free parking at the rear of the building with easy access to the store.

If you’re in need of a fresh cut for any occasion, or you’ve got a special day coming up, come see us for all your grooming needs.