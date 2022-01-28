$9 million underground pipeline project almost completed

Within one to two weeks Vinpac International, Angaston and Dorrien Estate Winery, Tanunda will be able to re-use waste water from their facilities and aim to reduce the environmental footprint through a cutting-edge water recycling initiative.

Through Vinpac and Dorrien Estate’s parent company, Endeavour Group, the newly constructed Wastewater Treatment Plant located at Research Road, will also serve as on-site crop irrigation of over 1,600 native shrubs on the land between Vinpac and Dorrien Estate.

Currently, Endeavour Group are in the final stages of installing an underground pipeline along Diagonal and Angaston Road from Vinpac International to the Wastewater Treatment plant, which has been noticeable to the public recently.

Mr Sam Lungershausen, Endeavour Group’s sustainability manager in South Australia said they have been in communication with the affected neighbours along this route.

“For those affected we appreciate your patience and understanding,” he added.

The Endeavour Group has made a $9 million investment into building the wastewater treatment plant, and are committed to introducing effective sustainability initiatives across all of their sites and operations.

“The wastewater treatment plant is expected to be fully operational across both Vinpac and Dorrien Estate from March 2022,” he said.

The project has been split into two parts.

Stage 1 of the project which was completed last year includes: installation of an aerobic lagoon wastewater treatment system, a 10-hectare crop irrigation system, and a 2.4-kilometre underground wastewater pipeline from the Dorrien winery to the Research Road plant.

The Research Road wastewater plant is now treating the Dorrien Estate Winery wastewater.

Stage 2 of the project includes: The construction of a Sequenced Batch Reactor (SBR) wastewater treatment system, another 10-hectare crop irrigation system, and a 3.4-kilometre underground wastewater pipeline from the Vinpac Angaston site.

This stage of the project is currently in the construction phase and the wastewater treatment plant is expected to be fully operational across both Vinpac and Dorrien Estate from March.