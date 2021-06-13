$6 million for new hospital

Six million dollars has been allocated towards a final business case, land acquisition and early works of a Barossa health facility proving the State Government is serious about now establishing a new Barossa Hospital.

Funding allocated by the State Government comprises $1 million in 2021-22 with money for a land acquisition and early works included in the forward estimates of this year’s budget.

Treasurer, Mr Rob Lucas said the Government has accepted advice and is forging ahead with the plan to build a new hospital for the communities of the Barossa and surrounds.

“The final business case will, among other factors, investigate the cost, appropriate size of the new hospital and related services, it’s footprint and design and advise on a site location,” Mr Lucas said.

As reported in The Leader in April, Infrastructure SA recommended development of a full business case which, according to Mr Stephan Knoll, Member for Schubert, makes sure the homework is done in getting the scope of the hospital right.

Yesterday Mr Knoll said the announcement is the culmination of almost 30 years of advocacy.

In his final year in the role, Mr Knoll said the hospital remained one of his top priorities and added the budget delivery is a credit to the entire community including retired MP, Mr Ivan Venning and members of former hospital boards.

“There is still more work to do to deliver the hospital but having the money in the budget and a firm commitment from the Marshall Liberal Government means that it is finally going to get done,” said Mr Knoll.

Liberal Candidate for Schubert, Ms Ashton Hurn, said it was a triumph for the region that will deliver better local health care for the entire community.

“This critical piece of health infrastructure will ensure that local families and our loved ones can get the care and treatment they need closer to home,” said Ms Hurn.

“This is the first ever state budget allocation towards a Barossa Hospital, a huge step forward.”

It’s 20 years since the State Government at the time announced a time table for a new Barossa Hospital, which was expected to cost $12 million.

At this time The Leader reported Reusch Park, Nuriootpa, a former housing trust estate, was the preferred site identified for the new facility which would replace the existing facilities at Tanunda and Angaston.