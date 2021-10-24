55 year old wallet discovered in Tanunda ceiling

The last thing Tanunda resident, Erin Jones expected to be handed by her electrician after he completed some work in her ceiling a couple of months ago was a wallet, seemingly belonging to Royal Air Force veteran, Robert Anthony King.

“The electrician is not the first person who’s been up there, so I was quite surprised when he rang me and said he found an old wallet in the cavity of the roof,” explained Erin, who’s lived in her 1985 Fiedler Street unit for three years.

“I had a look through it and it was all a bit gobbledegook to me, but it looked like something too interesting to throw out!”

Rather like a time capsule, the wallet contains everyday documents such as business cards, receipt stubs, an insurance policy, fishing permits, loyalty cards, and even a photograph and a couple of handwritten letters, all dating from around the mid to late 1960s.

As there were a number of documents pertaining to the Royal Air Force in the wallet, including an inoculation record for SAC Robert Anthony King of Harrogate, Yorkeshire, Erin decided to pass the wallet on to Trevor Klose, President of the Tanunda RSL.

“I didn’t want to touch it too much because it looked like really old pieces of paper and quite fragile so I just put it into a ziplock bag and gave it to Trevor,” she said.

“He said it was quite interesting.”

Trevor, together with Erin, are hoping someone in the community may know, or know of Robert King, and how his wallet could have come to rest in Erin’s ceiling.

“It was striking enough to me to pass it on and not throw it in the bin,” said Erin.

“It will be interesting to see what comes from it.”

Anyone with information can contact The Leader on leader@barossaleader.com.au or phone 8564 2035.