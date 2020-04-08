$50 million hotel for Seppeltsfield

A new $50 million six-star luxury hotel and day spa at Seppeltsfield is set to become an iconic landmark for the Barossa and tourism in Australia from 2022.

Oscar Seppeltsfield will be located in the Barossa region, with the new accommodation offering set to attract new markets to the region and drive growth in domestic and international visitor economy, while creating an additional 363 construction jobs and 350 ongoing jobs for the region once operational.

This exciting project is being funded and driven by a dynamic group of South Australian business leaders.

Project spokesman, Mr Toby Yap says, “The Barossa is famous for its wine, food, and spectacular sights, but what it needs is an iconic luxury hotel to cater to local and international guests that visit the

region.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this landmark project to one of the greatest wine regions in the world.

“With over 897,000-day trips to the Barossa in 2019, Oscar Seppeltsfield will be a place where people can stay longer, immerse, indulge and relax,” Mr Yap continued.

The luxury 12-storey hotel will have around 70 rooms, including suites and penthouses, with a private balcony for every room.

There will be a sky bar on the top level with 360-degree sweeping views of the Barossa.

The ground floor will have a wellness day spa including a private entry to a relaxation space and infinity pool.

The hotel will also offer a world-class restaurant, private dining room and boardroom.

A tender process will be soon undertaken to choose the luxury hotel operator led by Hotellerie.

Seppeltsfield owner and Executive Chairman, Mr Warren Randall said, “Oscar will complete the grand vision of our tourism master plan for Seppeltsfield to become the most desirable epicurean destination for tourists worldwide.

“We wanted to create a national icon for South Australia – a Sydney Opera House for the Barossa.

“The hotel will be positioned gently in the middle of the Great Terraced Vineyard, surrounded by century old bush vines, an amazingly tranquil location and a short walking distance to the world-class Seppeltsfield tourism village.

“The addition of this luxury hotel will elevate Seppeltsfield to one of the top five vineyards in the world, in turn lifting Australia’s international wine reputation,” Mr Randall concluded.

Mr Terry Boxall, Head Architect of Intro Architecture, designed the hotel, taking inspiration from the history of Seppeltsfield winery and the wine barrels in the Centennial Cellar.

The hotel has been named in honour of the innovative visionary Oscar Benno Seppelt who revolutionised the Australian wine industry.

A gap in the market place was identified from research commissioned by the South Australian Tourism Commission with only 28 accommodation options out of 161 rated at 4-stars or above, leaving high-end visitors with little options if they wish to stay.

Direct tourism expenditure as a result of the hotel is expected to be $19M per year or $86M over the first five years.

Tourism visitor numbers are estimated at 147,166 over first five years with the hotel completion date set for early 2022.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said, “I am very excited about the potential for tourism in the Barossa and across regional South Australia.

This type of investment in the region will be great.”