45 years’ service to Meals on Wheels

Mrs Jenifer Bockmann was recognised for 45 years of dedication to Meals on Wheels at the annual volunteer’s award’s presentation event last Tuesday.

During the presentation held at the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel, Nuriootpa, 44 volunteers received their Year of Service awards.

The Meals on Wheels service in the Barossa started over 48 years ago with six volunteers.

Today, they have over 150 active volunteers and many who are long-serving.

Jenifer, a 45 years’ of service recipient, has been there almost since the beginning, starting with Meals on Wheels back in 1975 in response to requests for volunteers.

She had three delivery partners over the first 30 years, Mrs Chinner, Mrs Blenkiron and Mrs Gerlach. Her husband, Kevin joined her 20 years ago.

Both Jenifer and Kevin were disappointed to be temporarily ‘retired’ back in March due to COVID restrictions, and wondered if that would mean an end to their volunteering days.

But they are happy to be delivering again, and plan to continue as long as they are able.

Other award recipients

Heather Klose and Sally Pfeiffer, 35 years.

Kathleen Bayne, 30 years.

Bev Hoffmann, Wendy Koch and Margaret Miller, 25 years.

Kevin Bockmann, Cynthia Richardson and Melva Graetz, 20 years.

Louise Ambrose, May Ambrose, Valma Graetz, Margaret Hartwig and Ted Hopkins, 15 years (life membership).

Dianne Anderson, David Forrest, Maxine Forrest, Dudley Graetz, Raelene Graetz, Heather Graetz, Helen Graetz, Patricia Hayes, Heinrich Cooperage, Susan Kemp, Peter Perkins and Joanne Perkins, 10 years.

Joanne Bartsch, Alex Collins, Chris Doecke, Laurence Hammer, Rosemary Hammer, Cheryl Heidenreich, Geoff Linton, Mavis Neldner, Margaret Roennfeldt and Lynn Semmler, 5 years.

Alan Bartsch, Faith Blackwell, Cheryl Hoey, Carolyn Hongell, Tia Schubert, Chris Semmler and Heather Strawbridge, 1 year.