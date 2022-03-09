$40 million funding boost for Horrocks Highway

The Australian Government has announced a $40 million funding boost for further upgrades to the Horrocks Highway to make it safer, improve this key freight route for local primary producers and enhance the driver experience for tourists heading to the Mid North and Clare Valley.

This brings the Australian Government’s total investment for the now $105 million project to $84 million, in an 80:20 split with the South Australian Government.

The additional funding will widen and strengthen bridges at Wakefield River, Hutt River and Rocky River, upgrade local road junctions, deliver shoulder sealing and curve widening, install safety barriers and Audio Tactile Line Marking, and provide overtaking lane extensions at Tarlee and Templers.

This builds on the package of works already underway on the corridor, including installing new overtaking lanes and shoulder sealing along priority sections between Clare and Auburn and south of Giles Corner, improvements to the Gladstone level crossing, and the replacement of a bridge and a culvert north of Melrose.

Finance Minister and Senator for South Australia Simon Birmingham said the project would improve safety and ride quality for motorists while increasing accessibility for local freight networks.

“The Horrocks Highway is a vital rural route in South Australia, and is a major gateway connecting primary producers and tourists alike from the Clare Valley to the Mid North of our state,” Minister Birmingham said.