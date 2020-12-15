33 year innings for Captain James

James Graetz has seen a lot of change at the Keyneton CFS Brigade over the years.

The softly spoken 70 year old was barely out of school when he first joined the then Keyneton Emergency Fire Service (EFS) in 1966; the genesis of a volunteer firefighting career that has spanned more than 50 years.

And while that career is not over yet, as James will continue as a Senior Firefighter, he has decided after 33 years to hang up the Captain’s helmet.

“It’s time that I stand down and let somebody younger step up and have a go while I’m still able enough to help them through the tough times,” said James.

He is succeeded at the helm by Bruce Dutschke, who may be grateful for James’ continued mentorship, as there’s little the retired farmer and veteran firefighter hasn’t encountered during his life in Keyneton.

“It’s been a big change from an old SL Bedford to what we have now,” chuckled James, as he reflected on the days when the Keyneton EFS consisted of eight or nine farm fire units, before eventually upgrading to an ex-Electricity Trust Bedford.

But there was no station at that time and the truck was “bandied around” from farm to farm.

“Every week a different person was in charge of it and had to have a crew ready to go,” said James.

A station was eventually built, and Keyneton received its first official government vehicle, a Hino 24.

James was a Fire Control Officer with the EFS until the CFS was set up as a result of the Country Fires Act in 1976. He went on to become Captain, and has faced down at least two internal threats to his small yet vital brigade.

“In ’89 there was a CFS document that recommended that this brigade be closed,” said James.

“We fought it and they changed their mind.”

More recently James battled “tooth and nail” to keep two appliances at Keyneton when the Hino 24 was retired from service.

“They were going to take the big Hino 24 away from us, and then just give us a QRV,” said James.

“I said that’s not good enough, and we eventually got the Monash 14 down as a secondhand unit, and then we upgraded to what we have now, Keyneton 14.”

Throughout his career, James has been deployed to many significant fires around the state, including in the South East, Kangaroo Island, Moomba and the Ash Wednesday fires.

But the scariest fire he has ever attended was much closer to home, the Eden Valley fire of 2014.

“We just couldn’t keep up with it,” recalled James.

“No matter what equipment you’ve got, when mother nature decides to make up her mind, she will win.”

But alongside the tough times, there have been plenty of experiences to cherish.

“I’ve been able to give back to the community something in the way of volunteering and it’s been a pleasure to be able to work with people of all different skills, and the camaraderie that way,” said James.

“I’ve had a great crew all along, and when I’ve asked them for support they’ve always done it. Without that I wouldn’t have done it for this length of time.”

James’ commitment to volunteering and community extends beyond the CFS to organisations such as BlazeAid and the Angaston Agriculture Bureau, and in 2017 he was awarded South Australian Citizen of the Year.

It’s his hope that younger generations will continue to become interested and involved with volunteering and CFS in particular, and reap the same rewards he has over the past 50 years.

“The good memories are that members are all prepared to stand up and work hard to get the job done and we all have satisfaction when we achieve that aim,” James said.

“We’ve achieved a lot for the little rural brigade that we are.”

James was awarded with a CFS Certificate of Appreciation at the Ridley Group meeting at Cambrai in September.