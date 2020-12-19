Saturday, December 19, 2020

Festival Launched

2021 Festival will show the best of the Barossa

>> Cathy Wills, Jon Durdin, Jenny O’Brien; Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll MP and Taryn Wills. MAIN IMAGE: Felicity Cock and Robyn Arnold celebrate the official launch of the 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival programme.

The 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival program, officially launched last Thursday December 10, features 75 plus events showcasing the Barossa’s incredible wine, food, art and culture.

The Barossa Vintage Festival offers opportunities to live like a local and soak up the Barossa way of life.

Experience what it’s like to live in one of the best regions in the world; go behind the scenes with some of the region’s top winemakers; secure rare and distinguished wines direct from producers, learn the tricks of the trade with local artisans, slow down and enjoy as renowned chefs present their pick of local
produce.

Festival Director, Ms Jenny O’Brien said the Barossa community is incredibly excited to deliver one of the best, most memorable Vintage Festivals to date.

“The strength of this year’s programme is testament to the community who recognise and acknowledge the Festival as a key driver for the wine and tourism industry,” said Jenny.

“The Festival is the perfect way to showcase the best of the region while giving others the opportunity to discover or rediscover what makes the Barossa distinct.”

- jenny o'brien, festival director

“The support from the community has been heart-warming and we hope this continues in the lead up to the Festival.

“We are thrilled with the programme which features traditional Vintage Festival events as well as a series of new events designed to showcase an unexpected side of the Barossa.

“From exclusive wine events and long lunches to free community parties and celebrations, we pride ourselves on delivering a Festival that is accessible, welcoming and enjoyable to everyone, including families.

“In a year that has been anything but normal, we know the appetite to travel and support regional tourism areas is strong.

“The Festival is the perfect way to showcase the best of the region while giving others the opportunity to discover or rediscover what makes the Barossa distinct.

“It’s our way of extending an invitation to come celebrate with us and experience the magic of the Barossa … you won’t be disappointed.”

Tourism Barossa’s Regional Tourism Manager, Ms Cathy Wills is thrilled with the 2021 programme.

“After a period of global disruption, the Barossa Vintage Festival will provide a time of much-welcomed celebration and a sense of joy as we gather together to showcase the best of the Barossa,” said Cathy.

“And with travel opportunities across Australia growing as restrictions ease, so too grows the appetite for people to explore new regions, attend major events and support Australia’s tourism sector. We look forward to sharing the best of the Barossa with you in April.”

Social PICS

PHOTOS FROM THE LAUNCH EVENT, HELD THURSDAY DECEMBER 10TH
Abby Underwood, Georgia Boehm and
>> Abby Underwood, Georgia Boehm and Georgia Carter.
Craig Grocke, Jess Greatwich and Holly Bousignac
>> Craig Grocke, Jess Greatwich and Holly Bousignac.
DSC_9259
>> Pam and Jim Lambert, The Barossa Council Mayor Michael “Bim” Lange with Olly Raggatt and Tom Raggatt.
Greg Hamilton and Mel Hamilton
>> Greg Hamilton and Mel Hamilton.
xx Ned Raggatt, Laurie Bowler, Tom Raggatt and Tony Mangan
>> Olly Raggatt, Ned Raggatt, Laurie Bowler, Tom Raggatt and Tony Mangan.
Jordan Stollznow, Tim Smith and Carla Wiesse-Smith
>> Jordan Stollznow, Tim Smith and Carla Wiese-Smith.
>> Faye Rothe, Luke Rothe, Mandy Gerhardy, Gavyn Williams, Mark and Gloria Rosenzweig.

