Festival Launched

The 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival program, officially launched last Thursday December 10, features 75 plus events showcasing the Barossa’s incredible wine, food, art and culture.

The Barossa Vintage Festival offers opportunities to live like a local and soak up the Barossa way of life.

Experience what it’s like to live in one of the best regions in the world; go behind the scenes with some of the region’s top winemakers; secure rare and distinguished wines direct from producers, learn the tricks of the trade with local artisans, slow down and enjoy as renowned chefs present their pick of local

produce.

Festival Director, Ms Jenny O’Brien said the Barossa community is incredibly excited to deliver one of the best, most memorable Vintage Festivals to date.

“The strength of this year’s programme is testament to the community who recognise and acknowledge the Festival as a key driver for the wine and tourism industry,” said Jenny.