2021 Scarecrow GALLERY

2021 BAROSSA VINTAGE Festival SCARECROWS

Explore the magic of the Barossa Scarecrows this Vintage Festival and celebrate the creative ingenuity of the Barossa community.

GALLERY

With over 180 scarecrows entered into the 2021 Barossa Vintage Festival scarecrow competition, this is just a small selection of entries captured around the Barossa. 

Click the arrows to scroll through the images or click to see images full size. 

Waiting for Rustle
upside down
Up
tradie
TLH part view
TLH full view
MREC_Homburg_Scare 1
Tin Man
Thomas
The Wine-Crow family
Stephan Knoll MP
Star Wars
Spud
MREC_Homburg_Scare 2
Simon Says and Zoe - Williamstown PS
Schoenborn church 3
Schoenborn church 2
Schoenborn church 1
Scarey
scarecrows
MREC_Homburg_Scare 3
scarecrow
scarecrow family
Rusden
Pot Plant Man
Herb and Flora
IMG_1021
MREC_Homburg_Scare 4
IMG_1025
IMG_1028
IMG_1033
Jack and Jill
Karen 2020
mettwurst man
MREC_Homburg_Scare 5
Mr Emu
Owl
Peter
Pinocchio (1)
hanging scarecrow
Growth the only evidence of life - St Jakobi Childcare and ELC
MREC_Homburg_Scare 6
Grassy McGrassface
Grape Picker - Rusden
generation gap
Felicity the Flower Lady
DSC_4201
DSC_4200
MREC_Homburg_Scare 7
DSC_4197
Cyclist vs Magpie
Cycling
Barossa Beach V2
Barossa Train_DR
Barossa Village
MREC_Homburg_Scare 8
bath tub
bee keeper
birdhouse lady
Bluey - St Jakobi Lutheran School
breakneck hill rd
Bushgardens 1
MREC_Homburg_Scare 9
Bushgardens 2
Barossa Beach DR
169558787_888250905077304_1562694668664176392_n
1918
#17 GSLS Scarecrow
ScarecrowPhysio
MREC_Homburg_Scare 10
IMG_0727
IMG_0673
IMG_0671
IMG_0665
IMG_0659
IMG_0653
IMG_0642
SCARECROW MAP

START YOUR SELF-GUIDED TOUR and find all the scarecrows

Social SCARECROWS

SHARE YOUR FINDINGS!

Seen a scarecrow out in the wild that you really like?

Make sure you snap a photo and share it via instagram using the hashtags #bvfscarecrow #barossascarecrows #barossavintagefestival #mybarossa #BVF2021

And dont forget to search #bvfscarecrow on Instagram or visit @barossaleader for the latest sightings!

