$20,000 grant for Rechner Cottage

Rechner Cottage, Light Pass is poised to receive vital conservation work after the Rechner Cottage Conservation Association was successful in securing $20,000 through the fourth round of the SA Heritage Conservation Grants Programme.

The historically significant cottage, which sits behind Strait Gate Lutheran Church, will have structure stabilisation and roofing repair completed during the first stage of the project, which, in its entirity, is expected to cost up to $100,000.

According to Rechner Cottage Conservation Association Chairman, Ms Robyn Windham, who lives in Adelaide, news of the successful grant application is a huge windfall for a project close to her heart.

“All of us on the committee are direct descendents of G. J. Rechner, and are committed to this project and believe it is worthwhile for the family and the community,” she said.

“It’s quite a big project but we’re just very happy we’ve got enough to do stage one. We’ve been aiming for this for four years, so it’s very exciting.”

G. J. Rechner was the first pastor of Strait Gate Lutheran Church and is credited with either building the cottage himself or having it built for his parents sometime in the 1850s.

It is also said to have been where the newly formed Strait Gate congregation met before the church was built in 1861.

The cottage is a rare Australian example of German “Fachwerk”; a timber frame in-filled with tree branches, with a mixture of straw and clay packed between wooden slats. It also includes a unique redgum timber floor and drainage system.

According to Rechner Cottage Conservation Association, it is one of only two known barnhouse cottages in the southern hemisphere, where animals and people were housed under the one roof.

Strait Gate Lutheran Church congregation representative, Mr Greg Kretschmer said the church would continue to support the association in its mission to preserve an important part of Strait Gate’s history.

“It’s our origins. This was the beginning of the establishment of property on this site,” he told The Leader.

“Pastor Rechner was our first pastor until he died, for forty years. It’s amazing.

“We’ve got the graves here of the pastor and his wife, and his parents and some of his children right next door, so this is where it all began.

“It’s important to have your historical links.”

According to Robyn, once conservation is complete, Rechner Cottage will showcase to visitors building techniques and craftsmanship used by early settlers.

It will also form part of a broader history of Light Pass, in capturing the stories of those who have been associated with the building and the community.

The association is continuing to fundraise for the project, and urged anyone interested in learning more or supporting the cause to contact rechnercottage@gmail.com.