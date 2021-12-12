$2.965 million re-development at Tanunda Park

A major $2.965 million re-development is set to begin at Tanunda Recreation Park as part of The Big Project.

The Barossa Council project will deliver wide-ranging opportunities for people to participate in sport, recreation, active play and social activities.

Key elements of the multi-layered project include:

• Widening of the main oval to create a regional-level facility, plus new irrigation.

• New multi-purpose junior sports oval and recreational space.

• Three new cricket practice nets, plus bowling and cricket club storage.

• New playground and Park entrance off Bilyara Road.

• Extensive landscaping and tree replanting.

Works are set to begin next week and will continue in stages throughout 2022 to minimise the impact to community, sporting and user groups of the Park.

Tree removal will make way for open space upgrades and enhancements such as the oval widening, junior oval and playground.

Mayor Bim Lange confirmed there will be no net loss of trees and that phased replanting will occur during Autumn, 2022 and through to 2023.

“As part of masterplan development, we worked closely with the Park Committee and community groups to develop a landscaping plan that will over time reinvigorate the green character of the park that makes it so unique,” Mayor Lange said.

The new intergenerational playground also responds to Council’s community consultation, with landscaping and nature play elements that focus on light, shade and water.

Other features include adventure, sensory and creative play spaces, plus amenities like shade and seating, toilets and water fountain. The existing barbecue will be relocated.

Access to the current playground will be maintained for as long as possible into the Summer.

Once de-commissioned, people will be encouraged to visit nearby play spaces at Homburg Street, Angas Street, Phillip Street, Doering Street and Wilf Noack Reserve.

The upgrades are jointly funded with the State Government through the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing and the Attorney General’s Department.

“We are doing our very best to retain public access to the park throughout the works and minimise disruption wherever possible and safe to do so, but the scope of the work is complex and we apologise for any inconvenience during this time,” said Mayor Lange.

“We believe the community will see the long-term benefits and welcome the exciting improvements to this much-loved community and recreation precinct.”

Ms Josephine Neldner, landscape architect and member of the Tanunda Recreation Park working group sub committee said town ovals were essential to the community and represent not just places for sport or events.

“They are part of our local identity and are one of the few places suitable for large trees, Ms Neldner said.

“Large trees are not only environmentally beneficial but also contribute to the character of the region as a whole.”

Ms Neldner said the removal of various trees was an opportunity for renewal of the park.

“A new plan for suitable species to be planted using knowledge that wasn’t there 100 years ago will ensure a legacy for the future that we can be proud of,” Ms Neldner said.

“Details like dedicated tree pits and root barriers will correct a lot of problems with existing trees.

“We also have the chance to future-proof tree planting by choosing species known to handle the increasing use of the park, especially regarding soil compaction.”

Ms Neldner said planting new trees would address immediate needs for the park.

“A century or so ago past generations planted what are now the large trees in the park,” Ms Neldner said.

“They did so without knowing what the future requirements of the park might be. Now we are in the position to plant for the next 100 years while also addressing immediate needs for the park.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting, especially once new trees start to be planted next Autumn.”