$10,000 goal for Co-op bushfire relief

The Barossa Co-op has partnered with The Leader and The Australian Red Cross with the aim of raising at least $10,000 for bushfire disaster relief.

With neighbouring Adelaide Hills communities crippled by the Cudlee Creek fire over Christmas, and other fires raging on Kangaroo Island and around the country, staff at The Barossa Co-op began thinking about what they could do to help.

After a whip around of ideas and a few phone calls, a Red Cross donation page was set up.

Until the end of January, and beyond if needed, customers will have the opportunity to donate directly to The Red Cross at checkouts across all Co-op stores.

Collection tins for spare change will be available, but as well as that customers will have the option of donating electronically by adding any amount on to their shopping tally at the checkout.

Customer Experience Manager, Ms Sarah Cleland said a round up option would also be available.

“If their order comes to $98.20, they could round it up to $100 if they wanted to,” she explained.

The donation will be tax deductible if over two dollars and itemised on the receipt.

As well as the warm fuzzy feels that come from donating, Co-op shoppers will have visual validation of their contribution by being offered a leaf to write their name on to stick on a donation tree, which will be on display in the mall.

“The analogy is regrowth, we’re going to help rebuild these communities so to add a leaf is just that little gesture,” said Foodland Business Manager, Mr Dylan Murdoch, who has seen first hand how important it is for communities to rally and have support to rebuild after natural disaster, having lived through cyclones in the Northern Territory.

“It’s part of our mission as a community co-op to give back to communities in need.

“It’s the least we can do.”

A running tally of donations will also be visually represented on the tree, which the team hopes will be successful enough to grow into an entire forrest.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about what other communities are going through, so to do this and think of that tree gives me goosebumps,” said Sarah.

Donations can also be made online at fundraise.redcross.org.au/fundraisers/TheBarossaCoOp/fundraise-for-disaster-relief-and-recovery

The Leader will share regular updates on The Barossa Co-op’s fundraising tally via its website and Facebook page.