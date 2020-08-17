‘100 Barossa Artists’ just keeps giving

‘100 Barossa Artists’ has snowballed into five projects this August as part of the SALA Festival.

The 100 Barossa Artists exhibition is held at the SheIs Gallery in Nuriootpa, with over 800 people visiting just in the first week of being open.

As well as the 100 Barossa Artists, which actually features 120 local artists, there are other projects including 270 Future Barossa Artists and the collective book, ‘making the invisible, visible’.

There is also a projection of 100 Barossa Artists at the Barossa Regional Gallery in Tanunda.

And for six nights, August 13-15 and 20-22, 10 Barossa Digital Artists will be displaying their self-portraits in the windows and side walls of the Tanunda main street as part of the Light Projection Trail.

The self-portraits will be displayed in the CWA Hall, Tanunda Museum, Visitor Centre, empty shops and some other little businesses who have agreed and encouraged artists to exhibit in a new way.

Rebecca Reynolds, Kirsty Kingsley and Renee de Saxe, artists and co-organisers, all agreed that it was amazing and uplifting to see their community of artists be admired, respected and recognised.

“The Light Projection Trail is a community arts project. It’s a collaboration of businesses, artists and projection/lighting companies and people who have donated their time and equipment to showcase the digital artists,” said Rebecca.

“We are so proud of what we have been able to achieve using just the resources that we have here – from curators to artists, old and young. 100 Barossa Artists are for those who feel a connection to our Barossa.”

With the weather looking pretty wet this weekend, Rebecca encourages people to rug up and still visit.

“Come and walk in the rain, it’s what we have all been hoping and praying for,” said Rebecca.

“Get a coat, umbrella and some ugg boots and see Tanunda in a new way at night!”