$1.2m winery and cellar door for Rowland Flat

Plans for a $1.2 million development including a winery, cellar door and tourist accommodation at Rowland Flat have been released to the public.

The proposed plans to establish a 49-tonne winery, associated cellar door to accommodate up to 140 guests, two tourist suites including a swimming pool and deck for up to six guests, associated car parking are in conjunction with the existing vineyard and buildings.

According to the report, the site for the proposed development, Massena Barossa Valley, is 1887 Barossa Valley Way, Rowland Flat.

“The proposal involves the demolition of the dilapidated later addition of the existing local heritage dwelling, and an existing outbuilding located near the site’s southern boundary,” the report said.

“The refurbishment of part of the existing dwelling and outbuilding will involve some minor demolition of part of the walls to ensure it is fit for purpose for adaptive reuse to tourist accommodation (new doors and windows) and replacement of existing verandahs which are in a poor state of repair.

“Replacing the dilapidated dwelling addition will a single storey addition comprising a cellar door.

“The proposed cellar door has been co-located with the existing buildings on the site to limit its visual impact on the landscape, not interfere with the existing agricultural use of the land and showcase views of the existing vineyard.”

The plans are on public notification until January 27.