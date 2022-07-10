$1.13 million for Barossa roads

The Barossa Council has received $1,130,216 under Phase 3 of the former Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Programme to complete upgrades to Yaldara Drive at Lyndoch; Goldfields Road at Cockatoo Valley and Valley Road at Angaston.

This brings total funding under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Programme for The Barossa Council to $3,294,894.

Federal Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin said “getting shovels in the ground” on local construction projects is important for maintaining jobs and economic growth.

“Partnering with The Barossa Council to ensure we deliver these projects for local communities, will not only support jobs, construction businesses and economic growth across Barker, it will also improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road networks, helping Australians get home sooner and safer,” Mr Pasin told The Leader.

The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange welcomed the funding, saying the benefits delivered through the programme will help ensure the local community stays safe, strong and vibrant.

“It’s great to see the acceleration of projects that have been identified for upgrade both by the community and Council,” Mayor Lange said.

“Goldfields Road has a high traffic count as both a local connector road and a key connector from the Southern Barossa to Gawler, so this upgrade is essential to improve road safety and address the accident history in this locality.

“Yaldara Road is located in a tourism precinct that includes both wineries and accommodation venues, so prioritising amenity and safety for visitors to our region is paramount.”

“We’ve also seen extensive residential development on the outskirts of Angaston, so the sealing of Valley Road will significantly improve amenity and reduce dust in this growing residential community.”

“We’re thrilled to see these upgrades brought forward thanks to this funding, and it’s terrific that shovels can hit the ground as soon as work schedules are approved.” Mayor Lange said.

This project is part of a staged rural road acceleration programme, with future stages to be considered.